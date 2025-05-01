How the Raiders New Leadership Will Lead the Way
The Las Vegas Raiders are certainly moving in the right direction this offseason. They have a whole new regime that will lead the way for the Silver and Black in 2025 and beyond.
The Raiders hired veteran head coach Pete Carroll to lead the team on and off the field. He brings much-needed experience and leadership to the building.
The Raiders have also brought in new general manager John Spytek. Spytek has been around the game of football for a long time and finally gets his shot at general manager with the Raiders. The Raiders also have the greatest player on their side now in Tom Brady. Brady is a minority owner of the Raiders.
Owner Mark Davis has done a great job of setting his franchise up for success. Davis wants the Raiders to win and he has given them the best opportunity to do so, once again this offseason.
This regime has made a lot of good moves this offseason, and his coming off a good draft in 2025. Now they will get prepared for the grind of an NFL season.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the Raiders new regime on the latest episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Since the first time I have covered this team in six years, I think it is the best leadership team ever," said Carpenter. "I love that Mark Davis is at the helm. I love the way he has grown as a leader ... I love that he has brought in Tom Brady. He is a commanding voice when it comes to football."
"I love John Spytek ... With Pete Carroll, a tremendous coach. I love Spytek, I love Brady, I love where Mark Davis is right now. Also, the strength of this team, no doubt, is the leadership."
"If I am going to talk about a weakness, it is that there is going to be a learning curve. This is a very young team, and you have got a new direction, not necessarily on defense, but there is going to be a learning curve."
"I think they've got youth and depth. Now, with youth comes youthful mistakes. The team has a lot of depth, but it is really young and it has to be developed. I think next season, the Raiders are going to be aggressive.
