Structuring a New Extension for Raiders' Jakobi Meyers
Something shocking that came out of the Las Vegas Raiders building on Monday was that wide receiver Jakobi Meyers requested a trade from the team. Meyers has been looking for a contract extension all offseason long. The Raiders and Meyers have not been able to come to an agreement, and Meyers has been frustrated with the situation. Meyers is set to be the Raiders' No. 1 wide receiver and a big-time piece for this offseason.
This is one move that the Silver and Black needed to get done before the season. With the season being less than two weeks away, it is going to be interesting to see what the Raiders do with this Meyers situation. Meyers is entering the final year of his deal with the team. He has done everything right all offseason long and did not hold out during training camp. Since coming to the Silver and Black, Meyers has gotten better and has proven that he is a reliable top receiver for the team.
Meyers is coming off his best season of his career. Last season was the first time in his career that Meyers reached 1,000 yards. Meyers also had the amazing stat of having no drop passes last season. That is something you do not see every season in this league.
Jakobi Meyers
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the Meyers situation on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"We found out that Jakob Meyers had asked the Raiders, since they were not able to come to a deal about a trade. The Raiders did not want to honor that. The Raiders cite his value to the 2025 team. It is not anxious. Jakobi is not going to be a troublemaker. It is not who he is. He is a man of integrity. He is a man of character. He has a guaranteed contract left ... But I have been pounding the hammer here; he needs to get paid."
"Jakobi is well respected in that locker room. His teammates very much care for him, and he is a humongous part of this offense. Give him a two year extension that gives him three years. Then your young wide receivers will be going into the third year of their deal, and you are fine. And he [Meyers] is a WR1 that does not drop the ball."
