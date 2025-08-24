Why Raiders Can't Drag Their Feet With Jakobi Meyers
The Las Vegas Raiders are almost set to kick off the new National Football League season. In just two weeks, the Raiders will take the field for their first game of the season. But before that, the Silver and Black will have a lot of big decisions to make when it comes down to picking the final 53-man roster. The Raiders want to have the best roster possible, and that is going to be key for them this season.
There is one move that the Raiders need to make before the season starts. That is signing their No. 1 wide receiver, Jakobi Meyers, to a contract extension. Meyers is entering the final year of his deal with the team. He has been looking for an extension all offseason long, and that means he wants to remain a Raider. Since coming to the Silver and Black, Meyers has gotten better and has proven that he is a reliable top receiver for the team.
Jakobi Meyers Contract
Meyers is coming off his best season of his career. Last season was the first time in his career that Meyers reached 1,000 yards.
The Raiders have a young wide receiving core this season, and Meyers is the leader for that group. He is going to be a good target for new veteran quarterback Geno Smith as well. Well, seeking an extension, Meyers has done it the right way. He has not held out and has been with the team every step of the way this offseason.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about Meyers on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I think they took a similar approach with Kolton Miller, but he did not get that deal until later on," said Trezevant. "I think they are going to do something similar with Jakobi. I think they are going to let it play out for the first couple of games. I think if Jakobi has a couple of good games, do not let it get out of hand."
If the Raiders let it play out, they are going to have a lot of teams to battle with in next year's free agency window. It will be a good deal to get Meyers under contract beyond this season and make sure they keep their No. 1 wide receiver.
