What Sold Raiders' Maxx Crosby on Pete Carroll
When the Las Vegas Raiders were making all their changes this offseason, they had one person in mind, with whom they wanted to talk about hiring a new head coach. That was the Raiders' star defensive end Maxx Crosby. This was not the first time that the Raiders came to Crosby to talk about a new head coach. But the Raiders wanted to make sure they had the approval of their best player and the face of the franchise before they made a final decision on who they were going to hire.
When the Raiders committed to hiring new head coach Pete Carroll, Crosby was all in from the start. Carroll is a competitor and has a plan how to get things going with the Silver and Black. Crosby is also a competitor who wants to do big things for the franchise as well. Carroll and Crosby want to take this franchise to heights that they have not been to in a long time. These two are great for the Raiders, and the leadership they bring is excellent.
Carroll & Crosby
“I was talking about his suit,” Crosby said after seeing Carroll. “I was like, 'Hey, you might need to get a little bit smaller suit. That one might be outdated.' And he's not the one that's going to stand down from that. He came right back at me and was talking (expletive), and I'm like, 'Yeah, this is my type of guy.' Those are the tough coaches you love that they're not too sensitive anything like that. Coach (Pete) Carroll is all about that.”
This is a good combo for the Raiders to have. They have a head coach who knows what he wants to see from his team on the field. And the Raiders have Crosby to make sure that Carroll's message his relayed on the field.
The Raiders want to get back to their winning ways, which the franchise knows they have done, but it has been a long time. This Raiders team is much improved, and they have players in positions that will make the rest of the team better. But the Raiders know that they have to prove it on the field, and that is by winning games when it matters the most. And no one wants to do that more than Crosby and Carroll.
