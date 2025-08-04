Raiders' Pete Carroll on Having Tom Brady Around the Team
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to get things in order in training camp for the start of the 2025 NFL season. The Raiders are looking to have a good bounce-back season in 2025. The Raiders are in the middle of training camp and are looking good. The Silver and Black want to continue building that chemistry that they will need this season. That is one important thing that the team will need to have to be better next season.
This past Friday, at training camp, the Raiders got a good surprise. Raiders minority owner Tom Brady made an appearance at the team's training camp practice. It is always a good sighting when you see Brady at the Raiders' facilities. Brady was out there on the field. Brady became the Raiders' minority owner last season. This is his first offseason with the Silver and Black, and it has been a big one.
Brady also made his way to the team's open practice this past weekend at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders held a mock game in their open practice.
"It is hard to describe," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll on having Brady around the team. "He met with us a little bit and just to see the look in the guy's eyes, you know, and his ability to capture them as well. He is a great asset to us, and I cannot say enough about that."
Brady has been in the middle of most, if not all the moves that the Raiders have made this offseason. The Raiders and owner Mark Davis brought in Brady to help the franchise make those important and key decisions for the team. The Brady effect has been felt ever since he became a minority owner. Brady has made the Raiders better so far, but he knows they have to prove it and show it by winning games this season.
The Raiders now have a lot of different people in the building who know what it takes to win at the NFL level. And Brady is at the top of those former players. Brady is the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL, and now he is looking to help the Silver and Black get things back to their winning ways.
