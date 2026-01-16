How Tom Brady Plans to Identify the Next Generation of Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are going through another offseason where they are going to have a lot of changes in the organization. The Raiders will have a new head coach and a new staff next season. They are going to start this team over with a new guy leading the way.

We all know that the search is going to be led by general manager John Spytek and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady. Brady is looking to get the best person for the job, and one who they are lining up with.

After the Raiders find their next head coach, they are going to put their focus on their roster. That is going to look a lot different next season as well.

The Raiders had a lot of players on one-year deals, and many will not be back. That is what happens when you have a bad season like the Raiders did in 2025. Now, they will need to bring in players they believe could help them turn this thing around, and players that will be here for the long haul and with the rebuild.

Tom Brady walks the red carpet on Sunday, May 25, 2025, ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. | Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is no one better at searching for those players than Brady for the Raiders. He is the best quarterback who has ever played the game.

Brady knows what it takes to stay at the top consistently and what a team must have to be successful. He is going to want players who want to be in Las Vegas and players who will make the team successful for more than a season. Brady has his way of looking for that, and it is no surprise that Raiders owner Mark Davis is turning to Brady for this.

Brady on what players to look for

"You go into the NFL draft, and everyone is like Look at this guy's skill set. He is really fast, he is really big, look at how strong his arm is. He was on his knees, and he threw the ball 70 yards. And I am like 'Okay'. What does that mean?" said Tom Brady on the "Spittin' Chiclets podcast.

"Is he smart enough to take in information, process it, and take it on the field? Has he mastered the playbook? Does he know how to study? Does he know how to learn from his mistakes?

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Fox broadcaster Tom Brady is seen prior to the game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Then, emotionally, is he competitive every day? Is he very vocal as a leader? Does he know how to handle adversity? Does he know how to deal with competition?" The best players I have been around have been able to deal with those emotions."

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Tom Brady.