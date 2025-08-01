Raiders Turn in Their Best Day of Camp Yet
The Las Vegas Raiders want to have a bounce-back season in 2025. They have made a lot of changes this offseason to make sure that they put their team in the best position to be successful. The Raiders will be playing in the hard division in the National Football League in 2025. The AFC West is going to be the division that a lot of people are going to have their eyes on this season.
To be able to compete this season for the Raiders, it all starts with the preparation that they put in with all the players and coaching staff. That is why training camp is important for the Raiders this year. They have gotten off to a great start in training camp, and in the middle of it, they are continuing to grow as a team and building that important chemistry. That is something that is going to be key for the Silver and Black going into the new season.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about how the Raiders had their best training camp practice on Thursday on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I thought personally it was the best practice of the entire offseason," said Carpenter. "Though OTAs, through minicamps, through today. I thought both sides of the ball looked really good. I thought this was a great day of practice for the Raiders. I think both sides and special teams got better."
"I think this was the first day I could not tell you if the offense or defense won. It seemed like it was even. The defense won sometimes, and the offense won sometimes. But nobody really took it. And this is a good thing, not a bad thing. Both sides popped at different times. So you can tell Pete [Carroll] and the guys are ahead of schedule. There have not been in pads that many days, and you can see everything come together, again, on both sides of the ball."
"All things are good right now. All positives, but I liked what I have seen so far."
It will be important for the Raiders to build off this. They want to continue to have good practice and look sharper as the training camp goes on.
