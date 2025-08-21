Training Camp Update: Will Pete Carroll Pull a Shocker in Arizona?
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders conducted a brief practice in preparation for their final preseason game against Arizona on Saturday night.
Following the practice, all of the assistant coaches (excluding coordinators) were available for discussions, and we gathered a wealth of information from both the short practice and our conversations with the coaches.
In the latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we provide updates from training camp on several players and discuss the possibility of Pete Carroll pulling off a surprise in Arizona.
Pete Carroll’s ability to connect and communicate with people is legendary, and he has put on a clinic here in the desert.
He spoke this week after practice, and below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Head Coach Pete Carroll
Q: When you see a guy like Aidan O'Connell, normally gets emotionally fired up and gets excited, as a coach, does that excite you?
Head Coach Pete Carroll: "Well, what we did today is we turned the clock down on him. We started the clock a lot shorter. And so it just made it really hard on him and we're just trying to make it as difficult as possible, turn the noise up and all of that. So he got a little frustrated, but I told him we'll slow the clock down because it was kind of unrealistic. We gave him an 18 second clock, so it made a difference. But yeah, he's really feisty, and he cares a whole lot that he's serving everybody properly. And everybody's relying on him to make the call and get us going and all that. And so the fact that he takes pride in that, and it pisses him off sometimes, ain't nothing wrong with that."
Q: Was Kyu Blu Kelly out today?
Coach Carroll: "Just felt his hamstring a little bit. It isn't a pull necessary, but he felt it enough that as soon as we get those messages, we stop the guy. We don't want to get to the next level too fast."
Q: How do you feel the offensive line is come along?
Coach Carroll: "I think they're getting a good feel for one another. It feels like there's some continuity. Kolton [Miller] is doing a terrific job. I'm really fired up about what Jordan [Meredith] is doing in the middle. And so it feels pretty solid right now. There's still room for competition on and all but at this point, we're feeling pretty good."
Q: Dylan Parham is a guy that, since he's got here, he's been a starter. He's Mr. Consistent. Would you give us your thoughts on Dylan Parham?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, it's interesting you bring him up, he was pissed today. He got mad at the defense getting after the running backs real late in the plays and all that. And if you notice, I was in the huddle with him, I just let him keep going, keep barking, because he was just showing who he is and how he cares and all that. He's tough. He's physical. He moves well, we don't mind putting him on the edge on some situations when we can. He's doing a good job."
Q: What kind of progress have you seen from Tyree Wilson?
Coach Carroll: "Steady progress. The whole camp he's been doing a solid job. We've called on him in a number of ways to keep going and keep pushing. We're really trying to make sure that we put him in the right spots that take advantage of his skills and in his comfort and so that he can play at his best. So we have moved him around quite a bit, so that continues. He's a really talented kid, and we just got to get him out there where he can do some good stuff."
Q: We didn't see Raheem Mostert out there today. Coach Carroll: "I don't know what's going on with that. I didn't know that he wasn't going to be there today. I missed it. That's my fault."
