Carroll's Experience Will Be Especially Handy on Raiders' Cutdown Day
The Las Vegas Raiders started the offseason by adding as many talented players as possible to positions of needs. With training camp nearly completed, the Raiders soon must do the opposite and trim their roster down.
Las Vegas has had a competitive training camp under a coach in Pete Carroll who has emphasized competition. That emphasis has led to improved play, but also a few challenging decisions on cutdown day.
Following training camp, Carroll explained that even after his many years in the National Football League, he has yet to find sure-fire way to let players go on cutdown day. The well-respected head coach believes that honesty is the best policy.
"No, I haven't found in all of the times we've had to face that, I haven't found really the right way to do it other than just tell them exactly what you feel. And it's not always what they want to hear, but I try to come as clear to them as I can," Carroll said.
"Tell them exactly what took place and why and give them good reason, because I know as soon as they walk out that door, their mind is going a million miles an hour, and they're trying to figure out why, what can I do, what's next and what's going on, and I feel for every one of them."
Carroll's Stance
Carroll explained that there is no simple way to let a player know that they did not make the 53-man roster, but the roster is not the end-all-be-all, as things change quickly in the NFL. A player can get cut and be brought back some time in the future, which happens often in the league.
"Just tell them straight up, what the situation was, what the opportunities are, because they never over. Guys come back to us all the time. And so there is always to me, there's always a positive look at it. It's not like see you later forever. That's not how we talk. These guys are in this meeting room right here, they deserve to be part of this club," Carroll said.
"They have given everything they've got. I love the way that they've fought through, maybe their old habits, old ways, to join us and be part of the mentality that we're standing for here, and they feel like they're our guys. So when we have to do that, I'm going to try to open the avenue so that they have a sense of how they could wind up coming back to us. And it happens all the time, so we'll see."
