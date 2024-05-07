Signing of Andrus Peat Proves Raiders Are Likely Not Done in Free Agency
General Manager Tom Telesco and the Las Vegas Raiders have strategically added to positions of need since Telesco was tasked with building a better roster for the Silver and Black.
The team has consistently made moves this offseason that have added starting talent to critical positions or much-needed depth to positions that lacked it. The season has been as about successful as reasonably could have been expected of Telesco in his first few months on the job.
The Raiders were successful in the early parts of free agency. Telesco made one of the biggest splashes of any team this offseason by signing defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. Telesco followed that signing with many more minor yet equally essential signings. The Raiders signed multiple free agents, such as running back Alexander Mattison, offensive lineman Cody Whitehair, wide receiver Michael Gallup, and, most recently, three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Andrus Peat.
While Peat may not seem like an overly critical addition, he does many things for the Raiders, and his signing also says many things. Peat’s importance to the team is yet to be seen, but for a team lacking depth along its offensive line, his experience alone was worth the addition.
Peat started in 102 games with the New Orleans Saints, adding many years of experience to a relatively young Raiders offensive line. He primarily played left guard up until last season when he was moved to left tackle for most of the season.
Adding Peat reinforces Telesco’s willingness to add to the team if he sees an area where they could use help. Signing Peat also gives the Raiders a veteran presence to help with rookie offensive lineman D.J. Glaze, whom many felt the Raiders drafted too high. The Raiders could lean on Peat to help mold Glaze into a serviceable offensive lineman, potentially able to play multiple positions along the offensive line.
The signing of Peat shortly after the draft, along with the other moves the Raiders made earlier in free agency, prove that Telesco is dissecting Las Vegas’ roster to make it as formidable as possible and that more moves are likely on the way.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.