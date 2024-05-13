Raiders Officially Sign OL Andrus Peat
Andrus Peat is officially a Las Vegas Raider.
According to the club, Peat signed with the team on Monday.
Peat played nine seasons for the New Orleans Saints. He made three Pro Bowls in his time with the club and started 102 games in 111 appearances.
Peat comes off a 2023 campaign in which he made 12 starts in 16 contests. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 60.2, a pass-blocking grade of 54.5 and a run-blocking grade of 62.1 for the season.
New Orleans was the only home Peat knew in the NFL before signing with the Silver and Black. The Saints selected him in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He is yet another Raider who was drafted with the 13th overall pick, joining rookie tight end Brock Bowers and new Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.
"Veteran, Pro Bowler inside at guard," said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce when he recently spoke on what Peat adds to his team. "Gives you some flexibility at left tackle. What we wanted to do, and [Tom] Telesco did a hell of a job and we talked about it, is creating depth amongst our offensive line. We want a legit eight to nine guys. I want competition in every room. I want guys to be looking around and say, ‘Man, I can’t have a bad day.’ There's no such thing as having a bad day.
"And you get a veteran presence who has been there and done it, and that helps a guy like [Thayer] Munford grow and learn. He also could teach you some tricks of the trade with Kolton Miller. So, his experience, and I always say that I value guys who've played in league and played at a high level. He gives us that.”
Peat is one of four recent additions to the Raiders' offensive line room, including guard Cody Whitehair and 2024 draftees Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze. The four new Raider linemen will all be in the running for starting roles this offseason, and Peat has the most experience and success of all of them.
