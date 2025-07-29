How Does Rashawn Slater Contract Impact Raiders' Miller?
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers and star offensive tackle Rashawn Slater agreed to a contract extension that reset the market for offensive linemen.
Slater earned a four-year, $114 million contract extension, with $92 million guaranteed. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, this makes Slater the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.
Slater has been one of the league’s best since being a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. According to Pro Football Focus, the two-time Pro Bowler and Second-Team All-Pro was the second-best offensive tackle in the NFL with a 90.9 grade.
Per PFF, Slater allowed only 26 pressures and three sacks, two of which came in the same game. He is undoubtedly one of the top linemen in the league and is now being paid like it.
Unfortunately, the Las Vegas Raiders now have to see Slater twice a year for the next four years. Slater played well against the Silver and Black in Week 1 last season, not allowing a single pressure.
The other unfortunate element of this contract extension is the fact that Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller has still not received an extension of his own. The longest-tenured Raider has been seeking a new deal for quite some time.
Miller is in the final year of his current contract, and he wants to remain with the Silver and Black. However, there has been little noise on an extension, so it is unknown if talks have begun or if they will soon.
Will Miller get a deal like Slater’s? No, and for the sake of being honest, he should not get a deal like that, because he is not as good as Slater.
Miller has developed into one of the league’s most underrated linemen, and he likely wants to be paid among the elites at his position. He should earn a contract extension, but it won’t be to that level.
An extension that makes sense for Miller is somewhere around four years and $76 million with $51 million guaranteed. This locks him up long-term in Las Vegas and gives him the sixth-most guaranteed money from a left tackle.
The Raiders should keep Miller around. He will not reset the tackle market with his next contract, but the team should still work with him to get a deal done.
