Raiders' Kolton Miller Contract Update
It is no secret that Las Vegas Raiders starting left tackle Kolton Miller wants to be a Raider for life. It is also no secret that Miller is one of the best players on the team, and that he is one of the best left tackles in the National Football League.
“I’ve been here for a long time, man. This is what I do, and looking to just improve each day,” Miller told reporters during minicamp. “And the direction the organization is going with Pete [Carrol], he’s preaching competition. We’ve got to make everyone better, including the young guys. So I’m not going to — I’m going to continue doing what I’m doing and lead the guys. And that’s how I’m rolling.”
“I want to be a Raider for life,” Miller added. “I love it here. I don’t want to go anywhere else. I only know one way to do it, and that’s showing up, getting better each day.”
“I love it. The pieces we’ve added this offseason, the energy, the direction — Pete has really master crafted coming in and how to do things, and the guys, we’re taking it and we’re rolling. It’s been really fun, and we’ve gotten so much — this is probably one of the most productive OTAs I’ve been a part of. It’s not easy, like we’re kind of flying around. But no, it’s been really good, and I’m excited where we’re headed."
Miller has been the most consistent player for the Silver and Black. Miller has been a pros pro all his career. Miller does not complain about anything and just goes to work. That is all he knows when it comes to playing in the National Football League. And it is no different now that he is a veteran in the league.
Our Hondo Carpenter gave an update on Miller's contract situation on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Yes, they are discussing, I do not think they are no where near a deal," said Carpenter. "It is just a matter of finding out how strong the other's commitment is. If the Raiders were to lose him, it would be a significant loss ... If you do not want Kolton, you go into the season without a deal."
