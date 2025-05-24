Raiders’ Kolton Miller Needs an Extension
The Las Vegas Raiders used a first-round pick in 2018 to draft their left tackle of the future, Kolton Miller. He's one of the longest tenured Raiders on the team, being one of the few players on their roster who's been with the team even before their move to Las Vegas.
He's been with the Raiders for the entirety of his career, and his seen them through many eras of their franchise. He's still with the team now as they are on the verge of what is potentially a franchise-altering season in 2025.
He'll be protecting Geno Smith from now on, the best quarterback he's played with since Derek Carr was in his prime. Not only that, but he'll be blocking for Ashton Jeanty, paired in an offense that's built to cater to the run.
Pete Carroll is his new head coach, and he wants to utilize the ground game as much as possible. With that being said, Miller must be a priority for the team to re-sign.
Tyler Sullivan is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently published an article listing one player on each NFL team who is most eligible to receive an extension. For the Raiders, Miller is the most eligible as he enters the final year of a contract extension he signed in 2021.
"Miller is entering the final year of his three-year, $54 million extension he signed with Las Vegas back in 2021. Despite a desire for a new deal, the 29-year-old was present for OTAs, which could be a sign that things are progressing nicely. Given the nature of his position, Miller is likely seeking a big contract, especially after a 2024 season where he was the 14th highest-graded tackle in the NFL".
Miller being at OTAs is a good sign, and should mean that Raider Nation will see one of their longest tenured players receive another contract extension. He's been one of their most impactful blockers, and while they have plenty of young talent on the offensive line, it would also help to have someone who's familiar with the Raiders on one of the most critical points of an NFL roster.
Smith plays best whenever he's able to relax in the pocket and not have to scramble outside of it to create plays. The Raiders' success rides on Miller being back on the team.
