Famous Actor Teases About Raiders Ownership
The Raiders have been an iconic franchise for a long time. Some see the Raiders as the most iconic franchise in all of sports. And since they have to Las Vegas, there are a lot of new people who are looking at the Raiders not just as a football team but much more. The Raiders are doing a lot for their franchise, and the number one thing is that if it helps winning, they are all for it.
Last year, when we saw some new Raiders minority owners come into play, it was not shocking at all, but one did shock the football world. Former NFL quarterback and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady bought a stake in the Raiders last year. And now he is a minority owner of the Raiders. It was a shock because no one ever thought that he would be interested in joining a team that was a big rival in his career.
Now, there is one famous actor who can potentially get in with Brady and the Raiders. That is actor Mark Wahlberg. That will come as a shock as well because Wahlberg is a die-hard New England Patriots fan, and they do not get along well with the Silver and Black. But for Wahlberg, he sees it as a great opportunity for him and the Raiders to come together and create more special things.
"Mark Wahlberg has always been Boston through and through," said Scott Long of Pro Football Network. "The actor and former rapper bleeds green for the Celtics, cheers for the Bruins, and never misses a chance to support his beloved New England Patriots. But now, living in Las Vegas and watching Tom Brady build something special with the Raiders, Wahlberg might be ready to make a move that would shock every Boston sports fan."
“I know people are gonna give me a lot of **** for this, but I live in Vegas,”Wahlberg told “Complex” in a recent viral clip. “Tom’s got a piece of the Raiders. A lot of my friends just got a piece of the Raiders.”
“I went to six Raiders home games last year,” Wahlberg added. “You could easily find me being at my home team.”
