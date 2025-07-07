How the NFL Should Run its Teams
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has done a great job setting up the Raiders for success. From what the Raiders were financially in the past to where they are now has been to Davis has done a good job. The Raiders now can afford more things to make their team successful than they could not before they moved to Las Vegas. And a lot of credit needs to go to Davis.
Davis wants to bring a Super Bowl to the Silver and Black more than anyone. Davis has not been successful as an owner as far as winning goes. Davis has at times pushed the wrong buttons at times for the moves he has made for the team. But Davis knew something had to change and fast. Since moving the Raiders to Vegas has not found success on the field.
But starting last season, he was bringing in football people to help him make the best decisions for the Raiders franchise and team. Davis knows that if he can get help from some of the best, he will put the Raiders in a better position to start winning. That was his thinking when he brought in the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, to be a minority owner for the Silver and Black.
Davis also brought in a new head coach in Pete Carroll and a new general manager, John Spytek, who the Raiders feel is the right move to make. Carroll is a great head coach and one who gives the Raiders a great opportunity to turn things around.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Attorney Jonathan Schopp talked about how NFL Owners should run their teams on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"It is a story that you cannot find in many places, but it is a good thing to discuss," said Schopp. "I think the short of it was explained well by Pro Football Talk. And it is the idea of the Owners in the NFL should be doing what is best for their team in order to win. And as 32 separate businesses, that is what they should be doing. What they should never be considering is what the other owners of NFL teams want."
"That is where you get potential collusion. You get a discussion of collusion. It is something that will be interesting because as it cooks up and ramps up again, and of course, we have seen it in the past ... we've seen some real issues with it in the NFL's history."
