Raiders' Star Praises OSU's Ryan Day
The Ohio State Buckeyes ruled the college football world again this past season, defeating Notre Dame in the national championship game and securing their second title in the College Football Playoff era.
Ryan Day was under great pressure to deliver a national title to OSU after he lost to bitter rival Michigan for the fourth consecutive season. It took a few years, but he finally came through.
Crosby's Critical Comments
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, a Buckeyes fan, was critical of Day after that loss to the Wolverines.
“I don’t want to hear the name ‘RD’ ever again,” Crosby said on a previous episode of his podcast, The Rush. “Bring Urban [Meyer] back. I’m not watching a game again until Urban Meyer is the head coach of the team.”
Crosby learned that Day had heard those comments, and he gave credit where it was due on the latest episode of his podcast.
“Big shoutout to the Buckeyes,” he said. “Everyone knows I grew up as an Ohio State fan. You know I had some comments about our guy, but he came through. What did I say? He’s gotta win a natty, and look what they did.
So, I’m glad just to be a part of that help and motivation. I don’t know if he heard it or not. I heard he did. And that’s okay, because that’s what we’re here for. We’re here to hold each other accountable and get better every day. So, shoutout to the Buckeyes, shoutout Ryan Day, shoutout to the whole staff, the players for allowing me to come in there and get better.”
Raiders-Buckeyes Connection
The Raiders were inspired by the Buckeyes’ championship run, as they hired OSU’s Offensive Coordinator, Chip Kelly, to the same role. Kelly returns to the NFL after a few unsuccessful stints as a head coach.
Kelly engineered an elite offensive attack with multiple stars. The Raiders needed an offensive mind like Kelly after a few years of struggling on that side of the ball.
Crosby is a competitive person, and he wants to inspire himself and those around him to always be better. Whether or not he played a role in the Buckeyes’ run to a national title is unknown, but he is happy to offer the motivation.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
