One of the biggest questions that is going to follow the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason is whether they are going to trade away the face of the franchise, defensive end Maxx Crosby.

With another bad season for the Raiders in 2025, the trade rumors have started once again this offseason. Crosby did not play the last two games of last season, and he was frustrated with the decision to put him on the Injured Reserve to end last season. That opened up a lot about Crosby's future with the team.

Crosby has let it be known over the years that he wants to stay with the Raiders, and he wants to win with the organization.

Crosby has been the face of the Raiders for a long time now. Crosby is also the best defensive player in the National Football League. If the Raiders trade him, there is no replacing a player like Crosby. Crosby is the best of the best and has given everything to this organization. It is going to be something that teams are following all offseason closely,

Teams will be calling the Raiders about Crosby and see if they could get the Silver and Black to consider trading Crosby. Crosby is on a team-friendly contract, and Crosby does not have guaranteed money left on his current deal with the Raiders after next season. Trading Crosby would send a strong message to this team, and it would not sit well with players and Raider Nation. Crosby is a fan favorite and his a great player.

Davante Adams on Maxx Crosby

Crosby's former teammate, Davante Adams, spoke about what he is trying to do to get Crosby to go where he is at.

"I have," said Davante Adams on speaking with Maxx Crosby. "I've been kind of letting him breathe a little bit. But I have been in his ear a little bit this year. Just kind of checking up on my guy, a few of my guys over there. You know, Tre Tucker, that is another one of my guys. DJ Turner, I've been checking on all my guys over, just make sure they are in a good headspace."

"The recruiting is in what we are doing and what we are putting on tape every week. These guys definitely see what we are doing. I do not sign checks, and I do not make decisions, but we are doing our job over here by what we are putting on tape to make it look appetizing enough to want to come and join us.

