Raiders' Maxx Crosby Recalls Hilarious Rookie Dinner Story
It is common for rookies to get playfully hazed in different ways when they come to the NFL.
From having to carry luggage to getting their cars filled with popcorn, playful hazing can be a fun way for veterans to welcome newcomers to the league.
Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby and his veteran teammates take the rookie defensive linemen out to dinner, run up the bill, and make them pay for it. It brings Crosby joy and comedic relief to see the looks on their faces when they see the price of dinner.
He recalled a particularly funny moment from a few years ago on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“It was Tyree [Wilson], Byron Young, and Nesta [Jade Silvera], and they were f—ing b—-ing, crying, ‘Oh, this is f—ing bulls—, we don’t want to do this,’” he said. “Leading up before we even got there. I’m like, ‘You’re all f—ing idiots.’”
Presumably, the rookies assumed they would get stuck with the bill, and that’s why they were complaining. Can you blame them?
They did, in fact, get stuck with the bill, as Crosby continued.
“I don’t even want to say what that bill was,” he said. “I’ll just say this, it took like an hour and a half for them to get out of the restaurant, because their s— was getting cancelled. And they did it to themselves. So, it is what it is. It was classic, though. They actually hated us for a while. They hated the vets for a minute.”
Being a rookie can be exciting. You work your whole life to reach the NFL, and you finally hear your name called in April, and the journey begins.
Then, Crosby sticks you with an expensive bill in Las Vegas, and things are not off to a good start. Hopefully, Crosby and the veterans helped out when the then-rookies had their cards declined.
The Raiders drafted two defensive linemen this year. Will this be a cautionary tale for Tonka Hemingway and JJ Pegues?
Those two better have their credit cards up to date when Crosby and the vets take them out to dinner.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
