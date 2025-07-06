Where Maxx Crosby Stands in Raiders Record Books
Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby has been one of the best defensive players in the NFL for the last few seasons.
Crosby, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, has endeared himself to Raider Nation with his excellent play and devotion to the fanbase.
Despite multiple trade rumors and franchise dysfunction, he has reiterated that he wants to be a Raider for his entire career.
Crosby enters his seventh season in the league in 2025 and has already shattered several franchise records.
That is a testament to how well he has played throughout his career, as the Raiders have had several Hall of Fame defenders throughout their history.
So, where does Crosby stand in franchise history in certain defensive statistics? Let’s break down where he is and how close he is to climbing the ranks.
Crosby is third all-time in sacks with 59.5. He is 24.5 sacks away from tying Howie Long for second all-time.
Crosby has averaged eight and a half sacks over the course of his career. If he maintains those averages, he will pass Long in the next three seasons.
Greg Townsend is the franchise’s all-time sack leader with 107.5. Crosby is 48 sacks away from tying that record.
If Crosby maintains his averages, he will pass Townsend as the all-time sack leader in the next six years. It took 12 years for Townsend to put up those numbers, so if Crosby maintains those averages, he would do it in 13.
Linebacker Kirk Morrison is the team’s all-time leading tackler with a combined 636 tackles. Crosby sits at seventh all-time with 366.
Crosby has averaged 61 tackles in his six years in the league. He is 26 tackles away from passing Thomas Howard for sixth all-time in franchise history, and 58 away from passing Tommy Kelly for fifth.
If Crosby maintains his averages, he will pass Morrison for the all-time tackles record in the next five seasons.
Crosby already holds the franchise record for tackles for loss with 105, 37 more than Khalil Mack.
Crosby is determined to be an all-time great for the Silver and Black, and he is well on his way to doing so if he hasn’t already. We could see Crosby climb the leaderboards this season with a healthy return to play.
