Raiders Star Makes Impressive List
The Las Vegas Raiders landed a generational talent in last year's NFL Draft.
While he still has room for improvement, and would likely never acknowledge himself as the best, Las Vegas boasts the best tight end in the National Football League entering the 2025 season. Brock Unlike last season, Bowers will not be able to enter this season under the radar.
"Bowers was a bona fide star at Georgia and clearly the top tight end in the 2024 class, so it shouldn't have been a surprise that he succeeded as a rookie in the NFL. But most probably didn't expect him to be this good. In just one season, while playing with three different quarterbacks, Bowers racked up 112 catches (a record for rookie players) for 1,194 yards (a record for rookie TEs) and five touchdowns, instantly vaulting himself into the top tier of his position group," Shook said.
"When folks rank tight ends entering 2025, they'll have a hard time not including Bowers among the first few, and that's if he doesn't end up in the top spot. He's playing withnow, too, meaning we might soon come to view last year's production as a mere preview of his potential."
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders star defensive end, Maxx Crosby praised Bowers for his professional approach to the game and his production during a historic rookie season. The talented second-year tight end looks to build upon an impressive rookie season.
"Brock [Bowers], he came into the league and made his claim very loud and clear. He's an unbelievable player. He can do everything on the field, he's dynamic, super humble kid, and he's got more to grow. He's got a lot of room to do it. You can do it for one year, but it's, 'What are you going to do the next year?' And he's that type of person," Crosby said.
"Brock is never somebody you have to worry about if he's going to show up on time or if he's going to work hard. He's just a humble football guy to the core. So, more guys you have like that on the team, the better chance you've got at winning. So, yeah, I got nothing but good things to say about Brock, and him getting his degree as well. It's a really cool accomplishment and something I plan on doing here soon, too."
