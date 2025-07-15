Former QB Derek Carr Shares His Thoughts on the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most polorazing teams in all of sports. The organization garners opinions from everywhere, as many seem to often have an opinion regarding the Silver and Black.
The Raiders and Derek Carr parted ways several offseasons ago, but the two will always be tied at the hip, as Carr still ranks as the organizations all-time leading passer. Few have more credibility when speaking about the Raiders than Carr. He recently shared his thoughts on his former team.
"I love Pete Carroll. I've always loved him, always admired him from afar. His guys play super aggressive, super fast on defense," Carr said.
"On offense, you know they're going to run the football, obviously with their draft pick, even though he's a Boise State Bronco, I'll look past that he's a Raider now, so we're family."
"I would add to that that it's our mission to build this football team up around the quarterback position. It isn't the only spot. We happen to have the greatest of all time to help us and to see clearly, and we're going to lean on Tom [Brady] as much as we possibly can for his insights because nobody has the insights that he has. He's that unique. But the quarterback position is one of the positions on the team, and we've got to make it all fit together well," Carroll said.
"I've had pretty good success with my quarterbacks in the past. You can go all the way back to college days and they've all turned out to be really extraordinary members of our club. There's a way to embrace the challenge that the quarterback has from the rest of the football team, as well. We need to support our guy, and we need to do what we can to make that work. It's really about making a great football team around the quarterback position.
"Coach [Bill] Walsh taught me a long time ago that it's the hardest position in professional sports to play, so we need to make it as easy for them as possible. So we'll go about doing that by running the football, protecting them, taking care of the ball, playing great defense, and kicking the football when we want to kick it. There's a lot that goes into this, but to think about how fortunate we are to have Tom Brady with us, it's just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
