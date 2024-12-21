Bold Predictions for Raiders Draft Moves
The Las Vegas Raiders have just three games left of the season and will not be playing postseason football, so many fans are beginning to focus on the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders have 11 picks in the draft, which is a great start for a team that needs to begin a rebuild. General Manager Tom Telesco will be tasked with finding the right players to build on the core of this Silver and Black team.
Like many seasons, some teams could make surprising moves. The Atlanta Falcons shocked the NFL world in last year’s draft by taking quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick when they already had Kirk Cousins on a major contract.
Could the Raiders make any bold moves? What could those be?
They may be impossible to predict, but let’s try.
The Raiders pass on a quarterback - This may not be a *super* bold prediction, but it would be a move that would send the fanbase into an uproar.
There is a chance the Raiders feel they are closer to competing than the general consensus, and they may want a more proven option than one of the quarterbacks in the draft. Minnesota Vikings’ Sam Darnold, who has rejuvenated his career, could be an option.
That move would not excite the fanbase, but it could be a stable one. The Raiders could opt for one of the top receivers or defenders in the class if they do not draft a signal caller.
The Raiders take two wide receivers - After trading away Davante Adams, they must bolster their wide receiver room. The best way to do that is to add multiple rookies.
The Raiders may not be sold on Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker as their top two options, and this wide receiver class is loaded with receiver talent. Meyers, Tucker, and two rookies may be unproven, but the potential is unlimited.
If Las Vegas begins a rebuild, multiple receivers could be fun.
The Raiders find a rookie Pro Bowler on Day 3 - General Manager Tom Telesco has had success finding talent late in the draft. He does it here.
While that Pro Bowler could be on either side of the ball or even a special teamer, it would be a major boost for Telesco and the Raiders to find a star player at any position. Telesco already drafted tight end Brock Bowers, who will likely be a Pro Bowler in his rookie season.
The Raiders are starting a rebuild, so finding as much young talent as possible helps. Finding another rookie Pro Bowler late in the draft would also help.
