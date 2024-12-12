How Multiple Young Raiders Players Are Making a Name for Themselves
There is no way to sugarcoat the Las Vegas Raiders' disappointing season. Even those who predicted a poor season for the Raiders during the offseason could not have guessed that it would go quite the way it has.
The Raiders are 2-11 on the season and on a nine-game losing streak. It has been a long and challenging season for everyone in and around the Raiders organization, as anything that can go wrong has gone wrong.
The Raiders have lost numerous starters on both sides of the ball to injuries, which has cost them dearly. While the Raiders may not have been that good of a team even when fully healthy, arguably, no team in the league can sustain the number of losses the Raiders' roster has had.
If any other team in the league lost the number of critical players the Raiders have lost, they would likely have a similar record. Still, despite all the difficulties the Raiders have had this season, there are a few bright spots for the team.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce noted that a few younger players on the roster have made the most of their chances. Pierce listed multiple players who do not have their names called much but have stepped up admirably over the last few weeks, as well as the young players who are becoming household names.
"I'll go back to it. It's good we don't talk about him, DJ Glaze," Pierce said. "I mean, he's been the most consistent rookie that I think we've had other than Brock [Bowers]. The other player that you see, and you only see a little bit of him, hopefully getting him some more reps is Amari Burney. I think he's done a good job as well.
"Tre Tucker for the limited touches, but there's been some great opportunities there for him. And then Jackson Powers-Johnson. I would say those are the guys that stand out. Isaiah Pola-Mao is another one who's taking advantage of a player going down in Marcus Epps, and has really stepped in and kind of put himself in position to be a starter going forward."
