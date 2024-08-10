Raiders' Crosby: 'I Want to be a Staple of Winning'
The Las Vegas Raiders are just weeks away from starting their 2024 season.
While others have already written the Raiders off before they even play a down this year, there seems to be a sense within the organization that there is a "win-now" mentality.
Frankly, the Raiders haven't won in a very long time. They have only made the playoffs twice in over 20 years and failed to go any further once they got there. For their leader, All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby, it's time for the narrative to change.
As the face of the Raiders, Crosby feels a sense of responsibility to take his team to successful heights. He wants to be known as a winner.
"For me, I don't ever try to be something I'm not," Crosby told Akbar Gbajabiamila on "Good Morning Football" this past week. "I'm 100% myself. Back when I was younger, I felt like I tried to people please too much. I was caring about what other people thought about me, and I tried to be something that they wanted me to be. And as I've grown and as I've learned who I am and what I'm about, I don't need to be nobody but myself. Being a staple of the organization, well I've been here five years. We've only made the playoffs once. That doesn't sit right with me. So, I want to be a staple of winning."
Crosby was finally recognized as one of the best defensive players in the game last season. But for him to be considered the best, his team needs to start winning. Individual awards and respect -- whether the voters deny it or not -- come down to team success.
While it seems Crosby is already at his peak, he will always carry the mentality of wanting to get better, a mindset all the great ones have.
"It's everything across the board," Crosby said earlier in camp. "There's always room for improvement, from the run game to the pass game, to the mental side of it to the physical side, there's always room for improvement. From hand placement to pass rush to speed-to-power, things like that. So, for me, my whole motto for this offseason was 'refine and elevate.' So, refining everything I do across the board from workouts, meal prep, pass rush, run game, and find another way to elevate. And that's what I've been doing since Jan. 22."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.