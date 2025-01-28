Raiders' Pete Carroll Gets Blunt on Team's QB Search
The Las Vegas Raiders have filled their head-coaching and general manager vacancies, landing both Pete Carroll and John Spytek, respectively.
But the Raiders are far from done.
Las Vegas has a whole lot of fish to fry in the coming NFL offseason, and the biggest question is what the Raiders will do under center.
It's going to be complicated for Las Vegas, as it has the sixth overall pick in the NFL Draft and probably won't be able to get its hands on Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward as a result.
Still, Carroll seems confident in the Raiders' approach, thanks much in part to the fact that their search for a new signal-caller is being spearheaded by Tom Brady.
He said as much at his introductory press conference on Monday.
"It's our mission to build this football team up around the quarterback position. This isn't the only spot," Carroll told reporters. "We happen to have the greatest of all time to help us, and to see clearly, and we're going to lean on Tom as much as we possibly can for his insights because nobody has the insights that he has. He's that unique."
Having Brady in the front office should certainly make Las Vegas' pursuit of a quarterback easier, as the seven-time Super Bowl champion should absolutely know what to look for.
But the Raiders also need to make sure they fit all the puzzle pieces together.
“But the quarterback position is one of the positions on the team and we’ve got to make it all fit together well," Carroll added.
Las Vegas played out 2024 with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell as its quarterbacks, and while both players are viable backups, neither appears to be a starter on a contending team.
The Raiders could always turn to the free-agent market for a solution in the coming months, and they may even consider exploring a trade.
One thing is for sure, though: Las Vegas needs to figure out a plan for its signal-caller situation, and fast.
Perhaps the Raiders will be able to trade up in the draft to acquire the player it wants, and there is always outside chance that someone like Sanders slips to No. 6.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE