Raiders' Path to Shedeur Sanders Becoming Clearer?
Perhaps the Las Vegas Raiders have a shot at Shedeur Sanders after all?
When the Raiders won a couple of games late in the 2024 NFL season to torpedo their draft position, it looked like their dreams of landing a franchise quarterback in April were toast.
However, more and more momentum seems to be building toward Las Vegas to have a legitimate chance of bagging Sanders with the sixth overall pick.
Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com recently posted his own mock draft, and he is predicting Sanders to fall all the way to the Raiders.
"Tom Brady, now a partner in the Raiders’ ownership, is someone who would appreciate Sanders’ toughness, accuracy and decision making," Jeremiah wrote.
Jeremiah actually has both the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns passing on quarterbacks with the No. 1 and 2 overall picks, which would definitely be jarring if it happens.
Here's the thing with Sanders: there are some who feel that while he may be the best signal-caller in this draft class, he isn't exactly a generational prospect.
The same goes for Cam Ward, who is the other top quarterback in the field.
Whatever the case may be, Las Vegas needs an answer under center, and it has seemed all along that the franchise was in love with Sanders.
Perhaps that has changed since the Raiders now have a new regime, but considering how bleak Las Vegas' quarterback situation was this past year, you would think that new general manager John Spytek would jump at the opportunity to nab Sanders if he were available.
Sanders is coming off of a brilliant 2024 campaign at Colorado in which he threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing a blistering 74 percent of his passes.
He definitely isn't much of a runner, but his arm talent appears to be elite.
Many have wondered if the Raiders will try to answer their quarterback problem in free agency by pursuing Sam Darnold, and a trade is always possible.
However, the best path to acquiring a franchise quarterback is almost always via the draft, so if Las Vegas has the chance to grab Sanders at No. 6, you can bet the Raiders will happily pull the trigger.
