REPORT: Raiders' Potential QB Draft Target Seeing Stock Plummet
It is well known that the Las Vegas Raiders have been tabbed as a franchise in need of a quarterback.
While they will likely look for a new option at the position, one name has come up more often than not throughout the past few months as the Silver and Black's favored pick -- Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
The social media aspect of it all, Sanders dropping Silver and Black hints, has only fueled the idea that the Raiders are tied to the quarterback. That being said, Sanders' draft stock is on shaky ground, stemming from from aspects on the field to off of it.
NFL Insider Tom Pelissero recently appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" and told the host that Sanders is among many quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class that has taken a hit draft stock-wise as evaluations proceed.
"Some of the most commonly talked about names could end up being projected lower than anybody realizes," Pelissero said. "Shedeur Sanders for a variety of reasons is going to be a really fascinating overall evaluation. I've already to talked to people within the league that don't have anything close to a first-round grade on the guy. He certainly has fans, he certainly comes in with a high-profile, but this idea that, what did Shedeur do, did he walk into a bowl game wearing a Giants outfit, something like that? The idea that he's going to walk in being the No. 1 pick -- that's probably pushing it.
"If I were guessing who comes off the board first, I'd say Shedeur's not the first Colorado player off the board as it stands today. ... Somebody may fall in love with Shedeur Sanders, he could go No. 1 overall. I would just say, in my conversations, there is healthy skepticism among people in the league that when it comes to the end of this process when we get to that last week of April, that somebody's going to jump out there and use a really high pick in making him a franchise [quarterback]."
The Raiders have a world-class evaluator and football mind in minority owner Tom Brady, who will have a loud voice in helping the franchise find its quarterback.
If Sanders is a gamble, the Raiders will likely pass. Brady is an investor.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE