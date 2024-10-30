Raiders' Unofficial Week 9 Depth Chart

Raiders Today

The Las Vegas Raiders revealed their unofficial depth chart for their Week 9 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) makes a pass attempt against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders need to win more than ever this weekend when they face the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.

Fortunately for them, the injury bug has somewhat halted for the time being as the Raiders returned their star wideout Jakobi Meyers this past weekend and could be getting more key players back in the lineup this week.

On Tuesday, the club revealed its unofficial depth chart for its Week 9 matchup.

It is as follows:

Offense

(First String)

WR Jakobi Meyers

LT Kolton Miller

LG Jackson Powers-Johnson

C Andre James

RG Dylan Parham

RT Thayer Munford Jr.

TE Harrison Bryant

TE Brock Bowers

WR Tre Tucker

QB Gardner Minshew II

RB Zamir White

(Second String)

WR Alex Bachman

LT Andrus Peat

LG Cody Whitehair

RG Jordan Meredith

RT DJ Glaze

TE John Samuel Shenker

WR DJ Turner

QB Desmond Ridder

RB Alexander Mattison

(Third String)

WR Tyreik McAllister

RB Ameer Abdullah

(Other)

RB Dylan Laube

Defense

DE Maxx Crosby

DT John Jenkins

DT Adam Butler

DE Charles Snowden

OLD Divine Deablo

MLB Robert Spillane

CB Nate Hobbs

CB Jakorian Bennett

CB Jack Jones

FS Tre'von Moehrig

SS Isaiah Pola-Mao

(Second String)

DE Tyree Wilson

DT Zach Carter

DT Jonah Laulu

DE Janarius Robinson

OLB Kana'i Mauga

MLB Tommy Eichenberg

CB Sam Webb

CB Decamerion Richardson

CB Darnay Holmes

FS Thomas Harper

SS Chris Smith II

(Third String)

DT Matthew Butler

DE K'Lavon Chaisson

OLDB Amari Gainer

MLB Amari Burney

FS Trey Taylor

Specialists

(First String)

P AJ Cole

K Daniel Carlson

H AJ Cole

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

KR Ameer Abdullah

PR Tre Tucker

(Second String)

KR Tyreik McAllister

(Third String)

KR Dylan Laube

PR Ameer Abdullah

(Fourth String)

KR DJ Turner

As of now, nothing has changed from last week's unofficial depth chart, but this week's injury report will dictate whether that remains.

Parham and Kana'i Mauga have missed back-to-back games with injury, Eichenberg has missed the last three, and Bryant and McAllister missed last week.

We'll see if these players make a return in Week 9, and/or if more continue to be added to the injury report.

As far as the quarterback position goes, it seems, as of now, Minshew is still the starter.

