Raiders' Unofficial Week 9 Depth Chart
The Las Vegas Raiders need to win more than ever this weekend when they face the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.
Fortunately for them, the injury bug has somewhat halted for the time being as the Raiders returned their star wideout Jakobi Meyers this past weekend and could be getting more key players back in the lineup this week.
On Tuesday, the club revealed its unofficial depth chart for its Week 9 matchup.
It is as follows:
Offense
(First String)
LT Kolton Miller
LG Jackson Powers-Johnson
C Andre James
RG Dylan Parham
RT Thayer Munford Jr.
TE Harrison Bryant
TE Brock Bowers
WR Tre Tucker
QB Gardner Minshew II
RB Zamir White
(Second String)
WR Alex Bachman
LT Andrus Peat
LG Cody Whitehair
RG Jordan Meredith
RT DJ Glaze
TE John Samuel Shenker
WR DJ Turner
QB Desmond Ridder
RB Alexander Mattison
(Third String)
WR Tyreik McAllister
RB Ameer Abdullah
(Other)
RB Dylan Laube
Defense
DE Maxx Crosby
DT John Jenkins
DT Adam Butler
DE Charles Snowden
OLD Divine Deablo
MLB Robert Spillane
CB Nate Hobbs
CB Jakorian Bennett
CB Jack Jones
FS Tre'von Moehrig
SS Isaiah Pola-Mao
(Second String)
DE Tyree Wilson
DT Zach Carter
DT Jonah Laulu
DE Janarius Robinson
OLB Kana'i Mauga
MLB Tommy Eichenberg
CB Sam Webb
CB Decamerion Richardson
CB Darnay Holmes
FS Thomas Harper
SS Chris Smith II
(Third String)
DT Matthew Butler
DE K'Lavon Chaisson
OLDB Amari Gainer
MLB Amari Burney
FS Trey Taylor
Specialists
(First String)
P AJ Cole
K Daniel Carlson
H AJ Cole
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
KR Ameer Abdullah
PR Tre Tucker
(Second String)
KR Tyreik McAllister
(Third String)
KR Dylan Laube
PR Ameer Abdullah
(Fourth String)
KR DJ Turner
As of now, nothing has changed from last week's unofficial depth chart, but this week's injury report will dictate whether that remains.
Parham and Kana'i Mauga have missed back-to-back games with injury, Eichenberg has missed the last three, and Bryant and McAllister missed last week.
We'll see if these players make a return in Week 9, and/or if more continue to be added to the injury report.
As far as the quarterback position goes, it seems, as of now, Minshew is still the starter.
