Raiders' Jakobi Meyers Productive in Return Against Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jokobi Meyers' presence was greatly missed in the last two games heading into Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. With his return, Raider Nation got to see once again how special he is and how important he is for this Raiders offense.
Meyers' last game was against the Denver Broncos where he collected a season-high 72 receiving yards on six receptions. With a few weeks removed Meyers did not skip a beat as he hauled in a team-high six receptions for 52 yards. His biggest reception on the day came late in the first quarter.
On a second-and-goal from the Las Vegas 7-yard line, quarterback Garnder Minshew Ⅱ took the snap and looked directly at Meyers' route. Lined up at the slot, Meyers made a sharp cut and threw up his hand, asking for the ball. A lob pass was then thrown by Minshew and Meyers was able to secure the ball while getting thrown to the group for the first touchdown of the game.
This play was more beneficial than just tying the game because it presented the fact that this team can indeed put touchdowns together when inside its 10-yard line, something it struggled to do throughout the rest of the game.
In the second quarter, Meyers also had a reception followed by some impressive getaway moves to break tackles and help the Raiders get in field goal position. The Raiders ended that drive with 3 points, as Daniel Carlson kicked a 54-yarder.
Meyers and the rest of the offensive wide receivers and tight ends want to help the team win in any way possible. There are plays they will have to find a new gear if they want their offense to put touchdowns up. Meyers made a great catch in the third quarter to put the Raiders inside the 5-yard line with a fresh set of downs.
However, the Raiders failed to score a touchdown, so finding a way for Meyers to finish that catch with a score is another level that these individuals must try to make to score points. It is a difficult request, but the team needs to do everything they can and then some to come away with offensive points this season.
Through all the hard work and execution, Coach Antonio Pierce knows his team is competitive and that they love to compete.
“Listen everybody's fighting; I mean, all these guys are competitive, all I ask if them to do is fight for four quarters, and we did that,” Peirce said.
Fighting is something Raider Nation knows Meyers will do. Sometimes in fights, one more jab is all it takes in the difference between winning and losing, and the Silver and Black may need to look upon Meyers to deliver that type of blow.
