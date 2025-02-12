Raiders Wilson Gives Advice to Up and Coming Defensive Ends
The Las Vegas Raiders have made strides going into 2025 by bringing in brand new leadership, but at the end of the day, it all comes down to what happens on the field. After only winning four games last season, the Raiders will have a tall task if they want to climb the rankings of the AFC West.
That being said, the Raiders have some pieces on the defense to keep an eye on in 2025. Star Maxx Crosby should be ready to participate in a full season following his ankle issues last season, but there are some other players on the defensive line that will be looking to improve.
One that stands out is former first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Tyree Wilson. In two seasons, Wilson has not performed as a first round draft pick. While he has played a full season in his two years, Wilson has averaged 28 total tackles, 16 solo tackles, and four quarterback sacks.
Set to compete in his third campaign in 2025 while he enters his age 25 season, there still is upside for Wilson on the defensive line. Former Raider Gerald McCoy gave his insights and advice on how Wilson will be able to improve his game for the future.
"What he has to do is find who he is and understand who he is," McCoy said. "Understand that they drafted you for a reason, clearly you have the talent, you got to find a way to cultivate that talent and make the most of it. Just go be a football player."
The former Texas Tech Red Raider had a multitude of success during his collegiate career. In 44 games played, Wilson recorded 122 total tackles, 77 solo tackles, 33 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback sacks. The talent was there in college, it just needs to break through in 2025.
With several Raiders returning to the defensive line, perhaps Wilson moves to a spot that isn't the secondary to Crosby. If he does continue to be behind Crosby for the 2025 season, Wilson will need to stay ready, because as soon as another player goes down, it has to be Wilson's time to shine.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE