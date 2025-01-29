Will the Raiders Possess a Top 10 Defense in 2025?
Now that the head coach and general manager positions are filed, lets take a look at what pieces they have to play with for 2025. Ranked 15th in the National Football League last season in terms of averaged allowed yards, can the Las Vegas Raiders move into the Top 10 conversation for 2025?
Maxx Crosby is the front runner, for obvious reasons. Since getting drafted, Crosby has blossomed for this Raiders franchise and has been very vocal about what he wants to see changed for the future. Only playing in 12 games this past season, some of which with a lingering injury, 2025 could be exciting for Crosby fans.
The Raiders defense has nine listed unrestricted free agents going into the offseason. With big names such as Robert Spillane and Tre'Von Moehrig and Adam Butler, just to name a few, being listed as three key pieces to the Raiders defensive success in 2024, would the franchise be foolish to let them walk?
On a recent episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, hosted by our own Hondo Carpenter, Spillane gave an encouraging message to the Raider Nation watching surrounding his free agency mindset.
"At the end of the day, there is so much that is needed to be done with the Las Vegas Raiders, and I want to be a big part of that," Spillane told Carpenter. "I love the organization, I love the "Just Win, Baby," I love Mr. Davis, I love Maxx Crosby. I want to be a Raider, I feel like I am a Raider for life. We'll play it out, see if they want me to come back."
Spilliane has brought his A-game to the Raiders defense since signing with the club back in 2023. Since then, he has totaled 306 tackles, has played in all 17 games in both seasons, and has finished within the Top 10 in total tackles in back to back seasons.
Possessing a Top 10 defense would mean obtaining Top 10 defenders. Spilliane has proven he deserves to be in that conversation, likewise with Crosby. It is now up to the front office to live up to their word of immediacy under new head coach Pete Carroll.
"Maxx send the message man, we are coming after you. We are going to find you guys and get this thing rolling as soon as possible. With the highest of expectations," Carroll said.
If the Raiders can find a way to re-sign Spillane, and if Crosby can stay healthy, the Raiders could potentially see their defensive numbers skyrocket with those two leaders manning the defense.
