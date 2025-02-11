What Losing Gerald Alexander to Steelers Means for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have been able to haul in an impressive crew of leadership going into 2025. Brining in a Super Bowl winning head coach in Pete Carroll, John Spytek as the new general manager, Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator and retaining Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator, the crew seems to be well balanced ahead of 2025.
However in recent moves, the Raiders lost out on safety coach Gerald Alexander to the Pittsburgh Steelers organization. While Alexander only spent the one season in Las Vegas, his coaching abilities brought success to Tre'Von Moehrig and Isaiah Pola-Mao as they head to free agency.
The move shouldn't strike anyone by surprise given that Alexander worked with the Steelers organization as a assistant defensive backs coach prior to joining the Raiders organization. That being said, the Raiders did lose out on one of the more successful coaches that the organization possessed last season.
The departure of Alexander sure puts a damper in the Raiders offseason plans, now that they have to hire another coaching piece to aid a comeback in 2025. While brining back Graham as defensive coordinator was huge, the defensive coaching area took a step backwards with the departure.
With the uncertainty of both Moehrig and Pola-Mao returning to the franchise this offseason, the Raiders will either have to put their trust in up and coming safeties or look to replace them in free agency.
Under Alexander, both Moehrig and Pola-Mao had career best seasons. Moehrig dropped 104 total tackles and collected 10.5 stuffs as well as 10 passes defended. For Pola-Mao, he set a new career high in total tackles with 89, solo tackles with 57, earned five passes defended and one stuff.
As Alexander heads back to Pittsburgh, the Raiders organization, if they wish to reunite with Moehrig and Pola-Mao, should be in contact sooner rather than later. given the success they had last season. There will for sure be teams looking to add either Raider to their squads for the future.
If the Raiders are able to retain both players, they could very well stay on pace for obtaining a Top 10 defense in 2025, regardless of missing out on bringing Alexander back. Perhaps Las Vegas can find another former NFL safety to replace the absence that will be left from Alexander.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE