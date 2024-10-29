REPORT: Raiders Land Gunslinger QB in Latest Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled this season, prompting many in Raider Nation to look past this season.
The Raiders are 2-6, and Coach Antonio Pierce’s team has gotten almost nothing going offensively.
Their lack of a solid plan at quarterback has cost them a chance at having a good offense. Neither Aidan O’Connell nor Gardner Minshew II has done enough to help the Silver and Black offense win games.
For that reason, the Raiders should be heavily involved in finding their next franchise quarterback this offseason. They cannot have another season of stop gaps at the most important position in football.
The 33rd Team’s Kyle Crabbs agrees with that statement. In his latest mock draft, Crabbs has the Raiders selecting LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
On Nussmeier, Crabbs wrote:
“The Raiders have been sorely in the quarterback market since moving on from quarterback Derek Carr. Without a viable long-term option in place, the Raiders have felt a bit directionless on offense as a result. LSU's Garrett Nussmeier has some of the most attractive quarterbacking reps of any eligible player this season — don't expect to find any of them on the film from this past weekend's game against Texas A&M.
That poor showing showcased Nussmeier's lack of experience. But the Raiders cannot afford to swing and miss in that quarterback market again this offseason.”
Crabbs is right: the Raiders cannot ignore the quarterback position. Signing Minshew to compete with O’Connell has not produced results, but that duo’s ceiling was never very high.
If the Raiders select a quarterback with their first-round pick, it would essentially be hitting the reset button. Pierce would likely not be thrilled with a rebuild, but it could be necessary, given the state of the franchise.
Nussmeier is one of the best pure throwers in this class, arguably the best. We have already previewed Nussmeier’s fit with the Silver and Black, which you can find here.
Nussmeier is accurate, makes smart decisions with the football, and can make throws at every level. He could help kickstart a Raiders’ rebuild with solid rookie quarterback play.
Raider Nation will be excited if the team decides to select a quarterback in the draft. A fresh start at that position means a farewell to what they have seen this year.
