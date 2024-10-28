How Garrett Nussmeier Fits with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have fallen to 2-6 after a fourth straight loss, dropping this game to the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-20.
The Raiders had many opportunities to take a lead or tie the game, but they got in their own way and failed to execute offensively.
Because of the constant execution miscues and lack of a reliable offensive scheme, many in Raider Nation are ready to punt on the 2024 season. The Raiders came into the year with excitement, but it has since fizzled out because the team has been uncompetitive for a large portion of the season.
Coach Antonio Pierce’s squad clearly must find an upgrade at quarterback. Gardner Minshew has had solid moments but has largely been underwhelming and is not a long-term option for this team.
Aidan O’Connell could have been, but if this staff believed Minshew gave them a better chance to win, the quarterback room could be in for a complete overhaul.
If the season ended today, the Raiders would have the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That would put them in a prime position to select one of the draft’s top quarterbacks.
One quarterback the team could consider that has been flying under the radar is LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier. A redshirt junior who has stuck with the Tigers and waited his turn to start, Nussmeier has been impressive for the Bayou Bengals this year.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Nussmeier has thrown for 2,627 yards, 20 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He is the son of Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach and former NFL quarterback Doug Nussmeier.
Nussmeier threw three interceptions in the Tigers’ loss to Texas A&M on Saturday, but also threw for 405 yards and four touchdowns.
That was a strange performance for Nussmeier, who has largely taken care of the football this season. He has shown an excellent command of the Tigers’ offense and can make impressive throws.
He may be the best pure thrower in the draft class. Nussmeier can make throws at every level and is highly accurate.
Nussmeier is not an explosive runner but can extend plays with his legs and navigate the pocket. His IQ and arm talent have propelled him into first-round conversations.
If the Raiders select him, Nussmeier would give the Silver and Black a reliable signal-caller who they can trust to push the ball down the field.
He won’t blow teams away with a rocket arm or blazing-fast speed, but Nussmeier would provide the Raiders stability at quarterback for the first time in years.
