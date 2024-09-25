REPORT: Where Do Raiders Rank Entering Week 4?
The Las Vegas Raiders' 36-22 defeat against the Carolina Panthers was nothing less than embarrassing. The Raiders were riding high after a big upset against the Baltimore Ravens. It was the home opener -- against a team many believed to be near the bottom of the league.
The loss was costly to the Raiders, but it also provided some much-needed clarity for Coach Antonio Pierce. It is not the end of the world. But it does sting, being that it was such a winnable game.
Where do the Raiders sit in the newest rankings, though?
Sports Illustrated: No. 32
Conor Orr did not favor the Raiders. He has them as the worst team in the NFL.
"I don’t mean to pick on the Raiders, but accusing your players of making business decisions publicly and then considering a QB change three games into the season when the QB is not the problem -- relying on the nebulous 'spark' to guide you -- is the stuff of ruin," Orr wrote. "Antonio Pierce has been in more locker rooms than I, but in studying what happens to a team when it starts to spiral, these are almost always on the ingredient list."
CBS Sports: No. 30
Pete Prisco had the Raiders at No. 16 before the Panthers loss. He preceded to drop the Silver and Black 14 spots.
"That was a terrible showing against the Panthers at home," Prisco wrote. "So much for the momentum after beating the Ravens. The defense was awful and a quarterback change could be coming."
The 33rd Team: No. 23
The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher has been the most favorable to the Silver and Black so far this season. He still gives the Raiders a reasonable chance here.
"The Las Vegas Raiders might be the most Jekyll-and-Hyde team in the NFL," Mosher wrote. "Last week, they completed a double-digit comeback to beat the Ravens in Baltimore. But in Week 3, they were blown out by Andy Dalton and the Panthers in a game that was never competitive. Dalton shredded the defense, and the offense never found a groove. As we saw last year, the Raiders can beat anyone on the right day. But they can also get embarrassed by the league’s worst team. It’s hard to trust them week-to-week."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.