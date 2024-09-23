NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 4 (Are Steelers, Vikings For Real?)
The upsets in the NFL just won't stop!
After underdogs dominated Week 2 of the season, September continued to favor the dog with the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams all winning outright before we even got to primetime on Sunday.
Unreal.
The latest odds to win the Super Bowl have seen some changes, but we also have plenty of teams that are 1-2, 2-1 or even 0-2 (and playing on Monday night) that are still near the top of the odds board.
Ranking these teams while considering the odds is tough, as I'd still rather bet on a team like the Baltimore Ravens (1-2) over the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0), but it's hard to deny that Mike Tomlin's group has been better through the opening weeks of the season.
While we sift through these upsets and prepare for Monday Night Football -- a doubleheader this week -- here's the latest power rankings through Sunday's action.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (+450) Last Week: No. 1
It wasn't pretty once again for the defending champs, but their defense came up big late to beat the Atlanta Falcons and move to 3-0 on the season. As long as the Chiefs remain undefeated, they're a lock to hold this No. 1 spot.
2. Buffalo Bills (+1200) LW: No. 3
Can Buffalo move to 3-0 with a home win over the Jaguars on Monday?
3. Philadelphia Eagles (+1100) LW: No. 2
I don't feel great about this, but Philly is now 2-1 and has played some pretty ugly football through three weeks. If Jalen Hurts can figure things out, Philly has a solid path to an NFC East title -- and the No. 1 seed -- with other contenders struggling.
4. Detroit Lions (+1100) LW: No. 6
After losing to the Bucs in Week 2, the Lions bounced back with a big win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Detroit is now 2-1, and like Philly, hasn't played its best football yet. That's a good sign for its chances in the NFC -- if things turn around.
5. Green Bay Packers (+1800) LW: No. 13
Shame on me for doubting the Packers after Jordna Love went down. Matt LaFleur has game planned extremely well, and Malik Willis has delivered in a replacement role. With Love potentially back in Week 4, the Packers are in a great spot at 2-1.
6. New York Jets (+1400) LW: No. 11
Is Aaron Rodgers back? The veteran quarterback turned in his best game of the season in Week 3, and the Jets smoked the Patirots. Now at 2-1, the Jets are looking like a playoff team in the AFC.
7. San Francisco 49ers (+650) LW: No. 5
Was Sunday's blown lead to the Rams discouraging? Yes. Despite that, I still am not out on San Fran, who is down a ton of key playmakers at this point in the season. If the 49ers can get healthy, they should still be in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
8. Baltimore Ravens (+1200) LW: No. 8
Baltimore nearly blew another fourth-quarter lead on Sunday, but it held on to move to 1-2 on the season. At these odds, Vegas still believes in Lamar Jackson and company as contenders.
9. Minnesota Vikings (+2500) LW: No. 19
Sam Darnold has been the MVP through the first three weeks of the season, and the Vikings are 3-0 and leading the NFC. It may not stay this way, but the Vikings are playoff contenders -- without a doubt -- at this point in the season.
10. Pittsburgh Steelers (+3500) LW: No. 14
Justin Fields has done a solid job for Pittsburgh through three weeks, and the defense has been one of the best units in the league, allowing just 26 points in three games. At 3-0, Pittsburgh seems poised to make the playoffs -- especially since Mike Tomlin has never finished under .500.
11. Houston Texans (+1500) LW: No. 4
I haven't been too impressed with Houston this season, and it was dominated by the Vikings in Week 3. Luckily for the Texans, the rest of the AFC South has been awful to start 2024.
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6000) LW: No. 9
Tampa Bay's start to 2024 finally has a blemish, as it was dominated by the Denver Broncos at home. Baker Mayfield and company will look to bounce back and stay in the mix in the NFC South in Week 4.
13. New Orleans Saints (+3500) LW: No. 7
There's the Saints we expected this season. New Orleans struggled all day on offense against Philly, losing on a game-sealing pick by Derek Carr. I may have been too bold putting them in the No. 7 spot last week.
14. Los Angeles Chargers (+4500) LW: No. 10
Not only did the Chargers suffer their first loss of the season, but Justin Herbert aggravated his high-ankle sprain and may end up missing Week 4 against the Chiefs... not great.
15. Seattle Seahawks (+4000) LW: No. 15
Seattle got the job done and beat the shorthanded Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Seattle is in first in the NFC West at 3-0, but it hasn't really beaten anyone of note (Denver, New England and the Tua-less Dolphins).
16. Dallas Cowboys (+2500) LW: No. 12
Dallas' offense didn't get going until late in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens, and it wasn't enough to pull off the comeback win. At 1-2, Dallas is facing a must-win against the Giants in Week 4.
17. Cincinnati Bengals (+2000) LW: No. 17
Can Cincy finally get a win and avoid an 0-3 start this season? The Bengals are major favorites on Monday night against Washington.
18. Atlanta Falcons (+3500) LW: No. 18
I won't move Atlanta down after it nearly upset the Chiefs on Sunday night, but now at 1-2, the Falcons face a huge matchup with the Saints in Week 4.
19. Los Angeles Rams (+6000) LW: No. 24
Los Angeles orchestrated a comeback win at home over the San Francisco 49ers, avoiding the dreaded 0-3 start. Now, the Rams are hoping they can stay afloat until they can get healthier to make another playoff appearance.
20. Arizona Cardinals (+7500) LW: No. 16
After two strong scoring performances, the Cardinals offense was held in check for just 13 points in a home loss to Detroit. Maybe the worst-to-first throughts were a little premature after Week 2.
21. Miami Dolphins (+7000) LW: No. 21
Miami lost another quarterback -- this week Skylar Thompson -- to injury in Week 3. At 1-2, the Dolphins playoff chances are fading fast without Tua Tagovailoa.
22. Cleveland Browns (+8000) LW: No. 20
Another poor offensive showing ended with a Browns loss at home to the New York Giants. Cleveland does not look like the playoff team it was in 2023.
23. Jacksonville Jaguars (+6500) LW: No. 25
Jacksonville is an underdog on Monday night against Buffalo, and a loss would put it in a terrible spot at 0-3. Can Trevor Lawrence and company pull off the upset?
24. Indianapolis Colts (+9000) LW: No. 27
The Colts finally picked up a win, riding two Jonathan Taylor touchdowns to a home win over the Chicago Bears. Still, Anthony Richardson needs to be better if the Colts are going to have a shot at a playoff spot.
25. Chicago Bears (+7000) LW: No. 22
The Bears offense has been abysmal through three weeks, and they're now 1-2 straight up after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.
26. Las Vegas Raiders (+10000) LW: No. 23
The Raiders were blown out by the previously 0-2 Panthers, giving up 36 points in Week 3. After a huge win over the Ravens, the Raiders look like anything but contenders ahead of Week 4.
27. Washington Commanders (+15000) LW: No. 28
One of four teams playing on Monday night, the Commanders are major underdogs as they look to get over .500.
28. Denver Broncos (+30000) LW: No. 30
Bo Nix? The rookie quarterback had by far his best day of the season to lead Denver to an upset win over the previously undefeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
29. New York Giants (+35000) LW: No. 31
The Giants -- led by rookie Malik Nabers -- earned their first win of the season over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. New York may not be a playoff team, but Nabers and this defense have had their moments in 2024.
30. New England Patriots (+30000) LW: No. 26
Back to earth for the Patriots, who have now dropped two straight and couldn't get anything going on offense in Week 3.
31. Carolina Panthers (+35000) LW: No. 31
The Panthers earned their first win of the season in Week 3, but Andy Dalton looked MILES better than former No. 1 pick Bryce Young. That should make this feel a little more like a loss for Carolina.
32. Tennessee Titans (+35000) LW: No. 29
Another three turnovers for Will Levis, and the Titans lost to their former draft pick Malik Willis in Week 3. It doesn't get much worse than that.
More NFL Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.