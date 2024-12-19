Which Draft Prospects Best Fit Raiders' Culture?
The Las Vegas Raiders are almost done with a 2024 season that has been one to forget.
The Raiders will have a high selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, and General Manager Tom Telesco could have a career-defining draft this April.
It is important for the Raiders to find players who fit the culture that Coach Antonio Pierce has built. While it has been a struggle in 2024, many in the locker room have not given up on Pierce’s vision and what he is capable of.
There will be plenty of players in this upcoming draft class who match the Raiders’ identity.
But who are they?
Let’s identify three players the Raiders may fall in love with throughout the draft process.
Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss - While the Raiders may not have the chance to draft Nolen, his elite talent and motor would make him a perfect fit next to Christian Wilkins.
He is having a career season, posting 48 total tackles, 14 for loss, three passes defended, and six and a half sacks. He is absurdly athletic, able to blow off blocks, stop the run, and rush the passer on the interior.
Nolen is projected to be a mid-first-round pick, falling in between the Raiders’ first two selections. If, in some way, Nolen is available in the second round, the Raiders should not think twice about drafting him.
Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami (FL) - Restrepo would bring an element to the Raiders’ offense they have not had since Hunter Renfrow’s 2021 season.
Restrepo has many skills similar to Renfrow's. He is a shifty slot receiver who consistently gets open when needed. He has 69 catches, 1,127 yards, and 11 touchdowns for the Hurricanes in 2024.
The Raiders have a few solid receivers, but they could always use another set of reliable hands. Restrepo would be an excellent fit in Las Vegas.
Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina - A torn ACL took Revel’s 2024 season away, but he proved he has the chance to be an elite cornerback prospect.
Revel played just three games in 2024, but in 2023, he posted 54 tackles, four for loss, 13 passes defended, a sack, and an interception. He had two interceptions in 2024.
Revel is 6 feet 3 inches, which gives him excellent size to handle bigger receivers. He has the explosive athleticism and toughness that Pierce would be a major fan of. Should he be available, it would make sense for the Raiders to take a chance on Revel.
