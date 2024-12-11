REPORT: Could the Raiders Take a QB Not Named Sanders?
The Las Vegas Raiders' season has been a nightmare, and they still have four weeks to endure it. Luckily for the Raiders and Raider Nation, the rest of the season will fly by, and the result of all the suffering could be the top pick in the draft.
This will put the Raiders in the opposite position of what they were in during the most recent NFL Draft when they were too deep to select one of this year's top quarterbacks entering the league. That will not be the case this season, as the Raiders will look for a hard reset.
Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports agrees that the Raiders will select a quarterback in the draft. However, he believes the Raiders will choose quarterback Cam Ward from Miami with their first-round pick.
This is much different than most other predictions, which believe the Raiders will select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
"Cam Ward would've likely been no better than QB5 in last year's draft class, but he's QB1 in 2024," Wilson said.
"Teams had a late Day 2/Day 3 grade on him over the summer, but he's made big strides this season; he's playing more from the pocket, he's getting the ball out on time, and he's doing a better job of getting through his reads. We know about the athleticism and arm strength, but he's gotten better each year he's been in college, too."
The Raiders are nearing a crossroads in the franchise's history. It is rare to be able to select this high in the draft, and most teams would prefer not to lose as much as necessary to secure such a pick.
That means the Raiders must get this pick right, as it will be one of the franchise's most critical decisions of the next decade. Luckily for the Raiders, the many members of their scouting department and general manager Tom Telesco have proven they know how to find and draft talent well.
This bodes well for the future of the Silver and Black, which will be much brighter as soon as this season ends.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.