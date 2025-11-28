The Different Way the Raiders Plan to Play the Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost five games in a row and nine of their last 10 games. After an offseason full of change, the Raiders are arguably worse than last season's team that finished 4-13. Even if they match last season's record, they are still worse than last season's team.

The Raiders have struggled to find any real answers for their struggles, other than firing coordinators. However, their problem lies just as much with the roster as their coaching staff, if not more. Las Vegas is in between a rock and a hard place once again, after an offseason that felt different.

Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Still, there is not much the Raiders can do roster-wise at this point in the season. Additionally, offensive line is a position group that takes time to gel together. Las Vegas must make the most out of what they have in house, which nine losses in 10 tries confirms is not much along the line.

Raiders' Uphill Battle

Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports analyzed every game coming up this weekend. Sullivan rightfully does not have much confidence in the Raiders against a solid team like the Los Angeles Chargers. Las Vegas looks to stop their five game losing streak.

" The Raiders are in a bad way, falling to 2-9 on the season last week following a loss to the Cleveland Browns, which led to the firing of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. It's possible that this move provides a momentary boost for the unit in this divisional matchup, but this pick has more to do with questions surrounding the Chargers than anything else," Sullivan said.

"Let's not forget that this team came out extraordinarily flat in a 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars before the Week 12 bye. While they'll be well-rested for this game, it doesn't necessarily mean Justin Herbert will be better protected. They are still without starting left tackle Joe Alt for the year, and Herbert's numbers have dipped in his absence.

"Without Alt, Herbert is averaging 6.4 yards per attempt and has eight touchdowns with six interceptions compared to the 8.3 yards per attempt average, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions with him. Las Vegas has a pass rusher led by Maxx Crosby who can continue to give Herbert fits, so this stays within a double-digit game."

Still, Sullivan believes the Chargers will figure things out soon enough, or maybe that the Raiders will not. He believes the Raiders will lose their fourth consecutive game against the Chargers on Sunday.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

