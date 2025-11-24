Pete Carroll Explains Raiders' Next Steps Following Chip Kelly's Firing

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' front office made a legitimate effort to help fix their offense this offseason. They added several pieces in the NFL Draft and via trade that most expected would help make their offense at least a little bit better than they were last season.

However, things went south for the Raiders quick this season, largely because of a struggling offensive line that hamstrung the unit. Still, Chip Kelly left a lot to be desired with the Raiders' offense. After another anemic performance, the Raiders decided to move in a different direction.

Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll spoke about the firing of Kelly and more on Monday.

Watch Carroll Discuss below

For a partial transcript, look below.

Head Coach Pete Carroll: "Okay, as was reported, we made a move last night on the coordinator spot with Chip [Kelly], and we talked it through, and this was a decision that we made for the organization that we had to do. At this time, Greg Olson is working to put together this game plan, and we're getting going. He's going to be the play caller, and we haven't finalized the workings of anything past that at this point, but our guys are game planning and getting after it right now."

Las Vegas Raiders QB Coach Greg Olson and QB Geno Smith | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Q: So, Greg Olson is the play caller for this game in particular; it's not decided how it will look for the rest of the season?

Coach Carroll: "No, Greg's [Olson] going to take over the play calling, and he's got years of experience. He's been a coordinator for 13 years in the league, and we've been together before. He knows me inside and out, and I think it's a really fortunate opportunity that we have a guy that has that much background to step into this role."

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Q: When you make a move like this, obviously it's not developing the way you want to see, it's not playing the way you want to see it, but what would you say that the fundamental differences have been for why it got to this point and why you felt the need to fire somebody at this point?

Coach Carroll : "Yeah, I hate that we had to do this at this time. This is just uncharted waters, basically, but we worked for a long time trying to come together and communicating so it fits the style of play that we want to play with.

And we didn't quite get it done, and I could feel it coming, and I was working at it, and Chip [Kelly] was working at it, and he's been a phenomenal coach, and his past is extraordinary of all the things he's accomplished, but at this time, I just felt like we needed to take the next step, and we were kind of staying the same and staying the same, and so it wasn't good enough for our fans and for our guys. And so, that's why we made the move."

Q: With a change in the offensive direction, do you anticipate the usage of the offensive line to change?

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytke, Pete Carroll | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Coach Carroll: "We got the guys we got, and so we're going to continue to have our guys battle to show what they can do and have their play time and what they earn during the week. But more so, it's trying to get everybody connected with, really, the approach and the philosophy that really I've stood for for a long time. And so, we gave our guys a lot of leeway because of with the respect we have for the coaches, but it just hasn't quite gotten right, and I think we can do better."

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE