Raiders Finally Get Some Good News
The Las Vegas Raiders are on their second losing streak of the season and still have a long list of formidable opponents coming up. However, in terms of this week, they have some encouraging news when it comes to injuries.
Raiders' Light Injury Report
The Raiders have sustained several blows to their roster this season with Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson missing significant time. Those two will be out for the foreseeable future and will be two players the Raiders will struggle without.
Las Vegas' first injury report of the week is much lighter than last week's batch of injury reports that featured multiple players. Las Vegas activated quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who was one of the players on last week's list. O'Connell's return is the most notable change in the injury reports.
The Raiders appear to have little to worry about in terms of the players they have available to play on Sunday, minus the aforementioned injuries to Miller and Powers-Johnson, which are significant. Jonah Laulu was the only player on Wednesday's injury report. He was limited Wednesday.
Heading into their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Powers-Johnson's injury forced the Raiders to make a few adjustments to their starting lineup. This included starting Jordan Meredith at guard instead of center. Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained the decision after the game.
"Well, yeah, we banked on the fact that he had a lot of experience in his background there, and so we took a look at him, really. We had a couple extra days, and we took a look at guys to see what we had available. And he's a secure player, man,” Caroll said.
“He does things right, and he's strong, and he doesn't get knocked around a whole lot. That came off of last year's film, and he showed that right off the bat. Still a little rusty at guard, and so this is just another week to go ahead and evaluate as well. But we did kind of bank on that he has background there, and he could make that switch, and we could count on him.
“And so, really the focus went to Will Putnam and to [Alex] Cappa playing at center and to see what did we have there with those guys. And so, we're kind of in the mode still again, and we will be this week again. We're going to give these guys a competitive opportunity to see who can battle to get the playing time."
