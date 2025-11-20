Geno Smith Reflects on Shedeur Sanders, Raiders' Struggles
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have lost four games in a row and have looked like a significantly worse team than their opponent in most of those games. That is simply how the 2025 season has gone for the Raiders, as their offense has spun its wheels in the mud for 10 games.
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith will again try to lead a questionable Raiders offensive with a subpar offensive line against a talented defensive line. The Cleveland Browns may not be a great team, but their strong defensive line matches well against the Raiders' offensive line.
Watch Smith Discuss Below
For a partial transcript of his comments, read below.
Q: What makes Myles Garrett such an elite pass rusher?
Smith: "Yeah, I mean, he has it all. He's obviously a physical specimen. Big dude that can run fast, but he has all the moves. He's got speed, he's got power, and he's very disruptive. You can see it. He's had a really hot past three weeks, and we got to cool him down."
Q: Obviously he's part of a real ferocious defensive line. Are there things you can do to maybe help the offensive line?
Smith: "Yeah, always. Get the ball out. That's a big part is getting the ball out and hitting my back foot, getting that ball out fast so they don't have a chance to work their moves. And that's something that we'll build into, try to build into the game plan, but the main thing is that we execute. We got to block them. There's no way around it. You got to block the guy, and I've got to get the ball out so I can help those guys."
Q: Your thoughts on Shadeur Sanders getting the start for Cleveland?
Smith: "Yeah, man. I'm happy for my guy, man, you know. S2's [Shadeur Sanders] a guy who I've been talking to for a long time and just happy to see him getting a shot. But unfortunately, it's against us, but happy to see him get a shot."
Q: How long have you had some type of relationship with Shadeur Sanders?
Smith: "I mean, for a long time, probably since he was in high school."
Q: What is the fine line between not throwing a ball away and taking a shot at an interceptions and taking a sack? Where's that fine line in a quarterback's mind?
Smith: "Those are two negatives, so I don't want to take a sack or throw an interception. I'm trying to complete passes, and when you play in the NFL, it's the hardest league you can play in, so things happen, but I'm an aggressive player. The play -- the guy had his back turned. I threw the ball to the spot. He turned his head and threw his hand up, got a tip on it, and went to a defender. Again, process over results. Yeah, check it down next time. But again, I'm an aggressive player, and I'm always going to be that way. I think that's what got me here and why I'm still here."
