What is Next for the Raiders Following Latest Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders are headed back to the drawing board again.
Raiders Must Move On
The Raiders tried to switch things up more on offense against the Dallas Cowboys than they had at any point this season. Las Vegas' coaching staff made depth chart changes that were suggested weeks ago and changed up their playcalling to start the game.
It appeared early on that the Raiders' offense was moving the ball up and down the field relatively well. However, they failed to score touchdowns, which everyone knew would be critical against a potent Cowboys offense. Las Vegas' changes led to the same results that have happened all season.
Following the Raiders' loss to the Cowboys, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained how he plans to approach things moving forward. Carroll and his coaching staff must take a hard look at everything.
"We're going to take a look at everything we're doing, which is what we do on a week-to-week, day-to-day basis. That's the only way you do it," Carroll said.
"As you're looking at this question to project in the future how we're going to look back at how we didn't get anything done, I really don't have a good answer for you. Every step we take – I took the accountability, this is my football team, and I had a chance to do something on offense in this game, and we went after it. Some of it was promising, and some of it didn't work out balance-wise.
“The score, because we couldn't stop them, it knocked us kind of out of whack a little bit the way we want to go about it. That's how it goes. We're trying to do it right; we'll keep working on it. There are a lot of guys that did play last year on this team in the offense."
Carroll noted his hope that Las Vegas' offensive line would come along at a faster pace than the unit has, especially their younger players. However, overall, the Raiders largely have the same offensive line as they started with minus Jackson Powers-Johnson who was recently injured.
“It's pretty much the same group up front. With the guys that are banged up, not so, but until this past week without Kolton [Miller], we have the guys that we've had. We're hoping that they're going to continue to grow and grow together there, there's some youth in there, and some inexperience that we're dealing with and trying to figure out how to bring our guys along," Carroll said.
“We would love to see Caleb [Rogers] play, and we would love to see Charles [Grant] play, but it hasn't happened that way. They've got to show it in practice and show us that they're ready. We're not ignoring it at all. We're paying attention to it, but that's just part of the rigors of the season, and particularly a difficult season, and your questions are warranted, and I have no problem with that, but I don't have answers for all of them."
