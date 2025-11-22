The Greatest Challenge the Browns Will Pose the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders will face a talented Cleveland Browns team on Sunday, who have one thing in common.
The Raiders' Tall Task
Earlier this week, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham explained how tall of task the Raiders' defensive will have when trying to stop Quinshon Judkins on Sunday. The talented running back has the potential to sway the game into the Browns' favor at any moment.
Graham knows his defense must be prepared at all times for anything an offense might throw at them on Sunday. Las Vegas' defense playing a solid game is the team's only hope at winning Sunday.
"I mean, great vision, great patience, how he presses the line of scrimmage to make the second level commit, and once you do that, then he's able to find holes. I was telling the players today, I said, 'You got to remember, most running backs in the league, they've been playing running back since they were, like, seven years old, so they got a ton of reps,” Graham said.
“Lot of you guys were linebackers. You played running back, you might have played tight end, something like that. Then you became a linebacker in high school or college, or you played tight end in high school, you become a D-lineman in college.
“But most running backs, they've been toting that ball since they were little kids, so they got a lot of reps, a lot of reps in terms of where the vision needs to be and finding holes.' And you can see it with him. He's pretty exceptional."
Earlier this week, Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio praised the Raiders' defensive line. Bitonio wisely noted that Las Vegas has unquestionably tried their best to solidify an identity of a defense that will not be ran on. Still, Bitonio and the Browns aim to get Judkins going early and often.
"Their front plays hard. These last couple of games, they've been putting four or five guys on the line. They've put five down early in the season, but they've put four guys on the line last couple of weeks. I think they're trying to find a way to have an identity on defense, and they've done a good job. So, we'll be focused to try to get (Quinshon Judkins) going this week," Bitonio said.
Bitonio is right, as aside from a few games, the Raiders' defense has generally played well against the run. At the very least, the unit has played significantly better against the run than it has against the pass. They look to continue that trend on Sunday against the Browns.
