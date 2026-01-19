Raiders' Patrick Graham Completes HC Interview Elsewhere
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to have an interesting next couple of weeks.
The Raiders' coaching staff is undoubtedly headed for an overhaul, as is the roster. Although things have been quiet regarding the Raiders' coaching staff since Pete Carroll's firing, interviews are underway that will begin to produce hires across the league. The Raiders will be impacted.
"We have completed an interview with Patrick Graham for our head coach position," the Miami Dolphins announced Monday afternoon on X/Twitter.
“We just didn't perform well enough. We didn't play well enough. We didn't do the right things consistent enough to win games. You are what you are. We're 3-14, and we've got a lot of work to do,” Spytek said.
“The other part about the assistant coaches, they're all currently under contract. I met with them a couple hours ago, and we talked through the next steps, but they're all currently under contract right now."
When pressed further about the current status of Carroll's remaining coaching staff, Spytek quickly noted, "I don't want to get too deep into the conversations that I've had with the coaches. They know
where they stand."
Graham is interviewing for a head coaching position with another team, but not with the Raiders, which is arguably a pretty clear indication of where he stands with the team. Graham is the Raiders' best coach that remains following Carroll's firing. His interview with the Dolphins speaks volumes.
Las Vegas and Graham look to be headed in different directions. Regardless of what happens with Graham, he did a solid job given a subpar defense. His defenses were also left on the field far too long, often put in bad situations by Las Vegas' league-worst offenses.
Season after season, the Raiders poured funds and picks into failed offensive moves, while largely leaving Graham's defense out to dry roster-wise. Las Vegas notably signed Christian Wilkins to a huge deal, only for him to play five games and never play for the Raiders again.
It was not always pretty, but Graham did a fine job while with the Raiders. He will likely be successful wherever he begins next season. It will be interesting to see what Graham can do with more resources and in a better overall situation. Spytek explained the team's outlook moving forward.
"I'm not real happy right now at 3-14. I would just go back to I'm proud of those guys for them competing, and I think they're the right kind of guys, and they're about the right things. And my experience has been when you add the right kind of people to an organization, whether it's scouts, analytics people, wellness, players, you'll be okay. And we'll just keep trying to do that with players, too," Spytek said.
