Why Raiders' Schedule Will Be Significantly Easier in 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders are undergoing yet another complete rebuild. Gone are Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly. Geno Smith might remain on the roster unless they can find a suitable trade candidate, but his future as the starting quarterback in Sin City is on the ropes, considering that the Raiders landed the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

This offseason will be paramount for the future of the franchise. Las Vegas can't afford to miss as badly as it did before the 2025 season, leading to a second consecutive last-place finish in the AFC West. On the bright side, the Raiders should benefit from a lighter schedule next year.

Raiders will face some familiar opponents



Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a play during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

1. Tennessee Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders didn't benefit much from their last-place schedule this past season, as that resulted in matchups with the New England Patriots, the Chicago Bears, and the Cleveland Browns. Two of those teams made the playoffs this year. Somehow, the Raiders managed to beat the Pats in the opener, but they lost the other two games.

Next season, the Raiders will face the last-place teams from the AFC South, AFC North, and NFC South.

That means they get a rematch with the Tennessee Titans. Despite its miserable campaign this year, Las Vegas did manage to best Tennessee, 20-10. This should be a matchup between the last two first-overall picks, Cam Ward and likely Fernando Mendoza. Sin City has the pleasure of hosting this one, so Raiders fans will be able to see firsthand how their new franchise quarterback stacks up.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch against Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2. Cleveland Browns

The Raiders will be taking on the fourth-place team from the AFC North once again this year. It'll be a rematch between them and the Browns, with both sides finishing at the bottom of their respective divisions two seasons in a row. In 2026, they'll get a chance to prove whose rebuild is going better.

While Las Vegas has a clear answer for a new quarterback, Cleveland won't have that luxury. They could run it back with Shedeur Sanders — who showed enough to reasonably justify giving him at least another year as the starter — draft another quarterback, or acquire a veteran this offseason. The Browns have the sixth-overall pick, staunchly outside of the range for a top-tier QB prospect, but they also have the Jacksonville Jaguars' first-rounder. If they see fit, they could use those two selections to move up.

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) in action against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

3. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints did something last season that the Raiders haven't been able to do: find a quarterback gem in the later rounds. Tyler Shough took the franchise by storm after getting the starting nod in Week 8. He also ruined the Saints' chances at a top-tier draft pick by leading them to five wins in seven games down the stretch.

Las Vegas Raiders John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

New Orleans might not need a quarterback next year, but it does have several holes. They have a few promising pieces alongside Shough, but most of their roster is old and expensive.

With a good offseason, the Raiders could leap the Saints in competitiveness. In fact, Las Vegas could sweep its last-place slate if the retooling goes as planned.

