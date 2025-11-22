Pete Carroll Takes On Tough Reality of Raiders' Offense
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders will face the Cleveland Browns in a game they cannot afford to lose. Aside from their 2-8 record and four game losing streak, the Raiders losing to Sheduer Sanders after refusing to draft him multiple times would be an epic failure.
Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll must figure out a way to snap Las Vegas' current losing streak, which is their second of the season. The Raiders have lost eight of their last nine games. Sunday marks a quality chance for them to end their skid.
Watch Carroll Discuss Below
For a partial transcript, read below
Q: Carson Schwesinger, a pretty good rookie middle linebacker...
Coach Carroll: "Oh, he's having a really good year. Yeah, he really is. He really was confident that he could do this, and when we interviewed him, he was really impressive, and he's really backed it up. He's having a great rookie season."
Q: What were your impressions of Shadeur Sanders during the draft process?
Coach Carroll: "That's a good question because we visited with him, and I talked to him a little extra and was just trying to understand where he's coming from, realizing that he'd been under enormous pressure growing up and all that just naturally with the pops that he had and all that.
“And I was just curious how he's handled it and dealt with it. He's got a really good outlook on the world and how he deals with all of the stressors and all of the things that comes his way. I really liked him. He's a piano player, well-versed, and I was impressed with the kid."
Q: Offensive line -- how do you think practice went this week? Were you happy with it?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah. I made sure that every day was a really important day for us. I wanted to make sure that we didn't just get out there and go through the motions and do a normal practice. We can't afford to do that. We have to practice well at every phase of it, really emphasizing red zone and third down is a huge deal on both sides of the football and finishing those opportunities one way or the other. So, we had a good strong weekend. We have a lot of guys that were out there practicing and healthy with us, so that helped us."
Q: When you look at the inconsistencies of the offense, how much is it is play calling and how much of it is the team having a hard time blocking?
Coach Carroll: "That's a pretty big question right there. Let me say this -- each game is a different experience, and you have to deal with the game.
“And last week was a very unusual game. We were out chunking down the field and making a good move to put the ball in position to score, and we wind up taking field goals, and unfortunately, after we stopped them a couple times, they went down and scored and changed the game. We had something in mind that we were doing in that game, and before you know, it was 24-6 or whatever it was, and the game shifted on us a little bit.
“And I don't feel like we really had the opportunity to really work the running game, and so we tried to win a football game. And so sometimes, the stats don't work out the way that they can be critically looked at.
“And so, what I'm saying is we're still developing. We're still coming along. It's unfortunate to have to say that this late in the season, but we're still finding it. And so, we were very aggressive last week, and I'm hoping Chip [Kelly] will do that again this week."
