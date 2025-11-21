What is on the Line for the Raiders on Sunday
The Las Vegas Raiders' matchup against the Cleveland Browns is a must win game for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders have lost eight of their last nine games in a season where things were supposed to be improving. The Raiders having a bad season was always a possiblity, but few thought it would go the way it has.
What is at Stake for the Raiders
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports noted what is on the line for the Raiders on Sunday against the Browns.
"This would be a devastating loss for Las Vegas. Losing to Shedeur Sanders -- a fifth-round rookie the Browns are reluctantly starting -- would be rock bottom for a club that would be looking at its fifth-straight loss and sitting at 2-9 on the season. It's that kind of defeat that would put Pete Carroll in the crosshairs of a conversation, wondering if he'll be a one-and-done coach," Sullivan said.
If Carroll hopes to stop the Raiders' losing streak, it will come down to their offensive line's performance, just like it has during the other 10 games this season. The Raiders have a critical depth chart issue they must come to a solid conclusion on sooner rather than later.
Las Vegas' center and right guard positions have been shaky since Jackson Powers-Johnson recently went down with an injury. This has forced the Raiders' coaching staff to adjust in ways the roster is not built to.
On Monday against the Dallas Cowboys, the Raiders moved Jordan Meredith from center to right guard, after refusing to do so the entire season. Then, the Raiders moved Will Putnam to center. The Raiders coaching staff say the move worked out, the line's actual performance says otherwise.
Earlier this week, Carroll explained how he and his coaching staff figured out which player to put where.
"First off, everything is based on competition, meaning that we got to give them a chance and show them. We look at who they're matching up against, how they handle it, from the pass rush competitions that we do, the communications, so we're looking at it,” Carroll said.
“Just like as we evaluate everything, so we try to mix the rotations so that we see guys against the best competition they could have. And we use all of that information, and then from there, it's subjectively, we make a decision on what we're doing.
“So, I mean, that's not any different than we've ever done in any position. We might specialize a little bit and try to make a big deal about that we're competing and everybody knows. And so, the guys are battling. And so, we try to make it kind out in the open."
