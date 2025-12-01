How 1 Play vs. Chargers Summed Up the Raiders' Season

The Las Vegas Raiders season has unraveled, as the Silver and Black are searching for answers with none in sight. Las Vegas is stuck in limbo with a roster that is not good enough to win games in the National Football League.

One Play Changed the Raiders' Fortune

The Raiders' loss to the Chargers was another game that the Raiders kept close for a little bit before their ineffectiveness on offense eventually cost them. Las Vegas' offense undoubtedly looked somewhat better under Greg Olson, but the unit still was unable to get out of its own way.

The Raiders' offense displayed many of the same tendencies that led to their current losing streak. This included not scoring points, losing the time of possession battle by a large margin, and an inability to take advantages to grab momentum when the opportunities present themselves.

Following Sunday' loss, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted the Raiders ' mood entering the locker room tied at halftime. There was reason to be hopeful that maybe Las Vegas could pull off an upset, but those hopes were quickly dashed just a few plays after the second half started.

“We really, at halftime, we felt like this was a game we were going to go get after it and take it. Everybody felt really good about it. The things that we had done in the first half and all. We knew we were kicking the ball to them, they got it first, we got to get off the field and get going,” Carroll said.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

“The big toss play, we just screwed it up, I think we had three guys there that could make the play and it winds up being a 60-yard touchdown play. That was a backbreaking play in the game. Then, we needed to respond and we didn’t have it to respond and so they get out by a couple of scores and it falls into their hands. They know how to play with a lead like that, and they did a nice job.

“Third down was atrocious for us today on both sides of the football. We couldn’t convert and we couldn’t stop them to get out of there. Some of those third and-shorts, that’s been a bit of a theme throughout the year – third-and-two’s-and-three’s right in there, one’s-and two’s-and three’s. So, third down was a big factor and they did a nice job of finishing the game, they took control of it.”

